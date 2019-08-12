Growing our biosimilars business six-fold: Lupin MD Nilesh D Gupta

After slowing down in the past couple of years, pharma major Lupin is back on the growth track in the US. It sees scope for its complex generics pipeline and is betting on first-to-file (FTF) opportunities to ensure a reasonable market share. Lupin Managing Director Nilesh D Gupta explains the firm’s strategies and says it is open to acquisitions in the US, in a chat with Sohini Das.

Edited excerpts: The US is back on growth track. So, what is the way forward? A few years ago, the US was about 45 per cent of our sales and now it is around 30 per cent. We had crossed a billion ...