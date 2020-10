Multiple growth catalysts falling in place for Natco Pharma: Analysts

Natco Pharma, which has seen its stock almost double from March lows, could see more gains. The patent settlement by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for a mega generic launch of Multiple Myeloma drug Revlimid in the US recently is positive for Natco too.

Natco had a first-to-file status for the drug in four strengths (5, 10, 15, 25 mg) and was also the first to settle with the innovator in 2015 and enjoys better deal terms too. However, given uncertainty around the litigation, the Street had not ascribed any value to the Revlimid opportunity. While the settlement removes the overhang and ...