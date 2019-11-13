Growth trajectory for ABFRL to remain strong; Lifestyle, Pantaloons to lead

A strong operating performance in a challenging quarter led to a 4.4 per cent uptick in the stock price of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL). Led by growth across its various segments, the company posted 14 per cent year-on-year uptick in revenues in the quarter.

The company’s largest segment of Lifestyle brands comprising Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, and Peter England posted a revenue growth of 15 per cent. The segment, which accounts for 54 per cent of the top line, was helped by a same-store sales growth of 7 per cent. In addition to the core portfolio of ...