GSK Consumer merger sets stage for Hindustan Unilever, Nestle face-off

Two of Europe’s biggest names — Nestle and Unilever — will now compete head-on within foods in India. The trigger is the merger of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer into Hindustan Unilever (HUL), approved last week by the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLT nod paves the way for the final leg of the merger process, including an announcement of the record date (of the merger) and share allotment. According to sources, it is only a matter of weeks before the entire process is concluded. GSK Consumer shareholders will get 4.39 shares of ...