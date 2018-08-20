GSK Pharma to pare brands to 20 in India, bring new products into country

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is working on a strategy to reduce the number of brands in India to around 20 from 130, and bring in more patented products from the parent to the country. This would not only enable the company to simplify its operations, analysts say this is a strategic move by the drugmaker to focus on high-price and high-margin products.

Talking to Business Standard, Annaswamy Vaidheesh, vice-president, South Asia, and managing director for India, GSK Pharma, said: “We have decided to have fewer brands. This not only simplifies ...