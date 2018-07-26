Abbott exits MNC lobby group, may join Indian Pharmaceuticals Alliance

-
Abbott India, among the oldest multinational drug makers, has quit the Organisation of Pharmaceuticals Producers of India, a lobby group of foreign pharma companies.
US-headquartered Abbott is the second largest drug maker in the domestic market and sells branded generics, while OPPI members primarily represent innovative pharma industry.
Abbott may now join Indian Pharmaceuticals Alliance which represents domestic generic drug makers. There is, however, no confirmation on its next step.
An Abbott spokesperson confirmed that the company was withdrawing from OPPI, but refused to comment the company's decision to join IPA. DG Shah, the Secretary-General of IPA, was not available for comment.
" Given the business model for Abbott’s pharmaceutical business in India, which focuses on branded generics, not proprietary pharmaceuticals, the company has decided to withdraw its membership from Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI)," the company said in an email response.
"Throughout Abbott India's association with OPPI, the association has provided support and has been a partner in their advocacy efforts, in the interests of patients at large," OPPI said.
In 2013, Abbott spun off its innovative drugs business into a separate company. Currently, it sells branded generics in India and other emerging markets. The company has sold the generic and speciality drug business in Europe, Canada and other markets to Mylan.
