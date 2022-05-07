'Guest-first policy': For Prithvi Raj Singh 'Biki' Oberoi, quality tops

One thing that every general manager at Oberoi properties knows is that if Biki was visiting his hotel, he would often ask the guests what they didn’t like. For him — even in his sunset years — picking up the phone and directly engaging with customers was the ‘Biki way’ where 99.99 per cent wasn't good enough.

The Oberoi’s quality had to be 100 per cent. The least that the staff members at the hotels aim for is 9 on a scale of 10. Earlier this week, Prithvi Raj Singh ‘Biki’ Oberoi (93), chairman and director of EIH, relinquished ...