Gurgaon-based ACME to set up green hydrogen, ammonia facility in Oman SEZ

Gurgaon-based ACME will set up a facility to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia in Oman, working in collaboration with a company that manages a Special Economic Zone in the sultanate’s Duqm region.

The facility would be set up with an initial investment of $2.5 billion and will produce 2,200 tonne of green ammonia daily. ACME and Tatweer have identified the land parcel in Duqm. “ACME has opted for for its first large scale green ammonia commercial project considering the strategic location of the Oman, the support received from the Government bodies and high solar irradiation in the country,” ACME said in a statement.

ACME has a pilot running in Rajasthan to produce green hydrogen and ammonia. The company said it is currently under construction and will be operational by April 2021.

Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis from renewable energy, becoming the raw material to make green ammonia.

“This large scale plant is strategically planned to cater to international markets for supply of Green Ammonia across Europe, America and Asia region. We believe we can offfer viable solution to existing gas based power plants to reduce their carbon footprint and lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE) using green ammonia as fuel than current battery based storage solutions,” said Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, founder and chairman of ACME group.

ACME has 2.9 GW of commissioned projects and 2.6 GW in pipeline spread across 13 states in India. Salim Al Sulaimani, chief executive officer of Tatweer, said this facility is aimed towards achieving vision 2040 in alternative energy and to boost bilateral ties with India.

Tatweer, incorporated in 2014, is a fully owned subsidiary of Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) for the development of Duqm Special Economic Zone.