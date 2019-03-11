Haldia Petro to bank on crude-to-petrochem tech for Odisha project

Ltd (HPL), the biggest investor at the 'Make in Odisha 2018' conclave, plans to deploy an innovative technology for its project that seeks to convert crude oil into chemicals and petrochemicals directly.

As opposed to the customary production of refined petroleum products, HPL's plant will concentrate on higher output of petrochemicals.

“They will be setting up the refinery to produce chemicals and petrochemicals. The direct conversion of crude to petrochemicals will be the first of its kind in the country unlike other refineries which are producing petroleum products. Such technologies are used widely in China,” said an official privy to the development.

HPL, the West Bengal based petrochemicals company, is setting up an integrated refinery with aromatic complex for production of paraxylene and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) units in the first phase. The production capacity of paraxylene unit will be 1.6 million tonne per annum (mtpa) and PTA will have 2.5 mtpa capacity. The first phase of the HPL project approved is expected to be operationalized within five years of allotment of land.

HPL has committed an investment of Rs 28,700 crore ($4.05 billion) in the first phase on its Odisha project.

Officials at HPL could not be immediately contacted for their comments.

Recently, the (HLCA) in Odisha headed by chief minister gave its nod to the proposal which HPL submitted on March 1. Official sources have touted HPL's proposal as the country's single largest domestic investment in the last 12 months.

“In the next phase of the investment, HPL will go for other petrochemical products,” he added.

HPL had emerged as the biggest greenfield investor at the second edition of Make in Odisha 2018, a biennial investors’ conclave, pledging Rs 70,000 crore investment. The company is a joint venture project with the West Bengal government, Chatterjee Group, Tata Group and (IOCL) as major stakeholders.

The land requirement for the project is pegged at 2000 acres. Land for the mega project will be recommended for allotment post assessment by the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (Ipicol). The land for the project has been identified in the vicinity of the upcoming Subarnarekha port off the coast of north Odisha.

HPL runs a naphtha based petrochemical complex at Haldia, some 125 km from Kolkata. Considered the symbol of industrial resurgence in West Bengal, HPL has played a catalytic role in developing more than 500 downstream processing industries in that state with a combined capacity to process over 350,000 tonnes of polymers and generating employment opportunities for about 150,000 people.