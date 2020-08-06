Hardayal Prasad named MD & CEO of PNB Housing, takes charge on Monday

PNB Housing Finance Limited has appointed Hardayal Prasad the managing director and chief executive officer of

Hardayal Prasad will take over from the incumbent Neeraj Vyas on Monday.

Prasad is a banker with experience in international operations and

Prasad has been part of the State Bank of India, the country's largest banking group, for over three decades and has handled several assignments at the bank.

He was the managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Cards. While at SBI Cards he merged the two credit card entities and then came out with the firm's IPO.