Hardayal Prasad named MD & CEO of PNB Housing, takes charge on Monday

-
ALSO READ
PNB, Carlyle to remain invested in PNB Housing, says CEO Neeraj Vyas
Lost your credit card? Here are the steps you should take urgently
Delinquencies in the credit card industry improved by 5 bps in 2019
PNB Housing Finance books Rs 351-cr loss in Q4 on increased write-offs
PNB Q4 loss narrows to Rs 697 cr, CEO expects Rs 8k-cr recovery this fiscal
-
PNB Housing Finance Limited has appointed Hardayal Prasad the managing director and chief executive officer of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
Hardayal Prasad will take over from the incumbent Neeraj Vyas on Monday.
Prasad is a banker with experience in international operations and credit card industry.
Prasad has been part of the State Bank of India, the country's largest banking group, for over three decades and has handled several assignments at the bank.
He was the managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Cards. While at SBI Cards he merged the two credit card entities and then came out with the firm's IPO.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU