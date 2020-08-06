JUST IN
Hardayal Prasad named MD & CEO of PNB Housing, takes charge on Monday

A banker with experience in international operations and credit card, he replaces incumbent Neeraj Vyas

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

PNB Housing Finance Limited has appointed Hardayal Prasad the managing director and chief executive officer of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.

Hardayal Prasad will take over from the incumbent Neeraj Vyas on Monday.

Prasad is a banker with experience in international operations and credit card industry.

Prasad has been part of the State Bank of India, the country's largest banking group, for over three decades and has handled several assignments at the bank.

He was the managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Cards. While at SBI Cards he merged the two credit card entities and then came out with the firm's IPO.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 20:24 IST

