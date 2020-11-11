Harley-Davidson dealers evaluating legal action over compensation

-
Harley-Davidson's dealers on Tuesday said they were looking at taking legal action against the US bike manufacturer, which in September announced exit from India, over measly compensation.
The dealers said they were unhappy with the compensation being offered to them and due to this they are now forced to evaluate legal options.
"The way we have been treated is not fair. We never expected such an outcome from a big brand like Harley-Davidson. The compensation that they are offering us is miniscule. So we are evaluating all options, including legal recourse," Rishi Aggarwal, a Delhi-based dealer, said in a press conference organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.
