Harley Davidson to quit India, take $75 million in restructuring cost

Iconic US motorcycle manufacturer will quit its India operations as part of its global restructuring initiatives under which it plans to exit international markets, where volumes and profitability have been elusive.

Harley is the third US automaker to shut operations in India. In 2017, carmaker General Motors wound up its operations in the country and sold its plant in Gujarat.

Last year, another US automaker Ford transferred most of its assets in India to a joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, after failing to make meaningful inroads for more than two decades in the world’s fourth-largest automobile market

“The company had previously disclosed restructuring actions associated with The Rewire that were approved through August 5, 2020. Between August 6, 2020 and September 23, 2020, the Company approved commitments to additional restructuring actions under The Rewire related to optimizing its global dealer network, exiting certain international markets, and discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India,” said in its regulatory filing with US Securities and Exchange Commission.





The move by Harley will result in termination of around 70 employees involved in the India operations.

Sanjeev Rajasekharan, managing director of India has been transferred to Singapore, where he will be head of Asia and emerging markets of the company.

The company will incur a restructuring cost of $75 million, including one-time termination benefits of approximately $3 million, non-current asset adjustments of approximately $5 million, and contract termination and other costs of approximately $67 million.



Harley has an assembly plant at Bawal in Haryana where it assembles completely knocked down motorcycles for local sales. While this unit accounts for the bulk of its sales in India, the company also imports completely built motorcycles where the import duty is as high as 50 per cent.

In the past year, Harley-Davidson has become a rallying point for the US government to push for reduction of import duty on American motorcycles. US President Donald Trump has on several occasions pointed to what he has described as high import tariff on Harley-Davidson bikes. In July, Trump once again expressed his displeasure on the matter, saying that even after India’s February 2018 tariff cut from 75 per cent to 50 per cent on completely built units (CBUs), the rate was still too high and not acceptable.

“He gets 50 (per cent), and they think we’re doing - like they’re doing us a favour. That’s not a favour,” Trump said, referring to India’s decision of lowering duty to 50 per cent from 75 per cent in February this year.

A completely-knocked down (CKD) unit attracts 15 per cent duty. builds two models in India, imports 11 as CKDs, and four as CBUs.

Harley Davidson entered the Indian market a decade ago, but has so far managed to sell only 27,000 bikes, barely half of what the country’s segment leader Royal Enfield sells in a month. In the first quarter of this fiscal it sold only 100 motorcycles and for the whole of last fiscal it was 2,470 units dropping from 4,708 units in FY16.