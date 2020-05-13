Haryana allows select firms to deploy 100% workforce in multiple shifts

In a significant relaxation of rules on the deployment of labour, the government has decided to allow select to operate factories in multiple shifts and utilise 100 per cent of their workforce.

Auto component major Sona Comstar, which earlier could deploy only half of its workers, has been allowed to bring in its entire workforce at its four plants — three in Gurugram and one in Manesar. It is also planning to initially increase the number of shifts from one to two.

The state government has also given the go-ahead to Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant to utilise 75 per cent of its workforce. Maruti’s Manesar plant opened for production on Tuesday, while the Gurugram plant might take more time to restart.

The state government had earlier allowed to operate with workforce ranging from 20 per cent to over 50 per cent.

Confirming the development, Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, said: “Yes, we have received permission today (Tuesday) that we can operate with 100 per cent manpower in all our plants and the factory can be operational 24x7. We are doing only exports so far and are waiting for local demand. Manpower is an issue as migrant workers have gone back. We will have to work on bringing them back.”





Kapur also confirmed that the firm had received permission for running the factory through the day.

Confirming that permission to operate its Manesar plant had been received, Chairman said: “We have received permission to use 75 per cent of our workforce. It is a good move and a positive beginning. But the amount of production we will do will depend on various factors like consumer demand, vendors and dealers.” Bhargava added thas t the permission was given for one shift.

