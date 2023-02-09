Engineering analytics start-up Hatica raises $3.7 mn in seed funding

Hatica, an analytics company, has raised $3.7 million in seed funding led by Surge, India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program.

Hatica, which was founded in 2020 by former Uber engineers Naomi Chopra and Haritabh Singh, will use the money for hiring and expanding their team globally.

“With Hatica, we've embarked on a mission to equip leaders with crucial and actionable insights to help them build effective and happy teams. We'll be utilising the fresh funds to double down on hiring and expand the Hatica team globally to fuel our next phase of growth,” said Naomi Chopra, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hatica.

The firm provides development solutions that integrate and communicate with tools that software developers use, such as Github, JIRA, CI/CD systems, along with incident management and collaboration apps.

“We aim to build Hatica as the daily landing app for every engineering leader to get to the heart of what they can do to help their engineers do their best work,” said Chopra.

The funding round also saw participation from existing investor Kae Capital, and engineering leaders from Google, Uber, Twitter, Okta and Notion as angel investors. Singh is the CTO of Hatica.