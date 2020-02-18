Have lined up Rs 10,000 cr to get future-ready: Hero MotoCorp chairman

Pawan Munjal, chairman at Hero MotoCorp, has had to field constant questions on the company’s future since it parted ways with Honda Motor Company in December 2010. He has managed to silence most queries, thanks to his company’s ability to defend market share.

It’s the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world. As the future of electric mobility (e-mobility) knocks on the door of the Indian auto industry, Munjal, 65, tells Arindam Majumder about his future-ready plans — be it e-vehicles (EVs), ride-sharing or future technology. It has also lined up plans to ...