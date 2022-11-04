JUST IN
IndiGo Q2 loss widens by 10% due to rupee depreciation, high fuel prices
No word from DoT on dues' conversion since April: Vodafone Idea CEO

In an analyst call following the release of Vi results, CEO Akshaya Moondra said the company is trying to quickly close funding talks with banks so that stuck vendor payments can be quickly addressed

Vodafone Idea | Q2 results | Department of Telecommunications

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Akshaya Moondra
Vi Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akshaya Moondra said the government’s slow movement on the issue has led to a slowdown in funding talks

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has not heard from the department of telecom (DoT) since April on the Centre’s pending conversion of dues worth Rs 16,130 crore into equity, Vi chief executive officer (CEO) Akhaya Moondra has said.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 21:15 IST

