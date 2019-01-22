Havells' margins expected to improve in March quarter, say analysts

The Street gave a thumbs-up to the December quarter performance of Havells, which pushed the stock up 5 per cent on Tuesday. The company’s revenue growth of 28 per cent to Rs 2,518 crore was ahead of consensus estimates.

The same was driven by the electrical consumer durables (ECD) and cable segments, which contributed 26 and 38 per cent to Havells’ stand-alone revenues, respectively. The two segments reported growth of over 31 per cent each, compared to the year-ago period. ECD has been a consistent growth driver over the past few quarters, while growth in the cable business ...