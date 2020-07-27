JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Tata chairman underscores thrift at Taj Group's first digital AGM
Business Standard

Havells: Near-term demand uncertainty to weigh on Street sentiment

The company said that demand markets were tepid initially because of lockdowns, but picked momentum in the later half of May.

Topics
Havells India | Markets

Ujjval Jauhari  |  Mumbai 

While Havells managed to post a better than expected performance for the quarter ending June, it is the near-term uncertainties on demand and stock valuations that are likely to weigh. The stock lost 1.85 per cent on Monday.

Despite the lockdown, while revenues declined 45 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1479 crore, it was a better than expected rebound in June sales that pushed revenues ahead of consensus estimates of Rs 1,302 crore. June saw sales grew 4 per cent year-on-year (40 per cent decline in May). Higher revenues helped Ebitda at Rs 131 crore to beat an estimate of Rs 66 crore ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 20:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU