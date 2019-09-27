HC seeks govt, RBI reply on plea for probe into fund 'misuse' by Indiabulls

-
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and the RBI on a plea seeking an SIT investigation into the alleged illegalities, siphoning of funds and violations committed by the promoters of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL).
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the central government, Reserve Bank of India and Indiabulls seeking their stand on the petition filed by an NGO.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 13.
