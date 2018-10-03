HCC-Hyundai Development Corp JV bags Rs 21-bn Mumbai Coastal Road Project

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hindustan Construction
Hindustan Construction Company logo | Photo: Wikipedia

Infrastructure major Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) Wednesday said the company, in a joint venture with Hyundai Development Corporation (HDC), has been awarded a Rs 21.26 billion Mumbai Coastal Road Project contract by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

"HCC's share in the joint venture (JV) is 55 per cent (Rs 11.69 billion) and the project is to be completed in four years (48 months)," the company said in a BSE filing.

"The scope of work includes design and construction of road, bridges, interchanges including reclamation and associated works between Baroda Palace near Haji Ali and the Worli end of Bandra Worli Sea Link," it added.

HCC said MCGM has envisaged the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) along the western seafront of the city to decongest existing roads.

Shares of HCC were trading 2.78 per cent up at Rs 11.48 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Wed, October 03 2018. 12:35 IST

