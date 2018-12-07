HCL acquiring intellectual properties from IBM a risky bet, say experts

has announced it will acquire select IPs from global technology giant IBM in a deal valued at $1.8 billion, making it the single largest investment by the Noida-headquartered company so far.

As a part of the deal, the Shiv Nadar-owned major would acquire select IPs from IBM in areas like secure device management, marketing automation, omnichannel e-commerce and digital experience, which is expected to be concluded by mid-next year.

Through this deal, the firm will also be able to reach out of a strong client base of around 5,000 of IBMs to whom it can cross-sell its products going ahead.





ALSO READ: HCL Tech to buy some IBM software assets for $1.8 bn; experts question deal

Though was confident of revenue accretion ability of these IPs in coming years, market participants are less enthused with such partnership. On a day, when the benchmark index, Sensex closed 1.02 per cent higher at 35,673.25, the share price of fell 4.98 per cent to close at Rs 961.55 on Friday.

Industry experts are of the view that the company has taken a risky bet by investing in those IPs which may not provide a huge revenue upside to the firm going ahead. "The long-term potential of these products remains uncertain, and that’s one of the reasons that IBM is divesting. So, it is to be seen that how HCL transform these products," said Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh Consultant and engineering services sector analyst.



ALSO READ: HCL Tech expands relationship with Barclays, to take over Lithuania centre

Similarly, analysts also said that the details on amortization remained sketchy in the management commentary. "The critical amortisation aspect remains unanswered, leading to uncertainties on actual EPS (earnings per share) accretion," said brokerage firm Edelweiss in a note.

Among the Indian IT majors, HCL is already going aggressive on its IP-led growth strategy investing as much as $1.1 billion in buying product licences and IPs from like IBM and (a spun off of Hewlett Packard) as a part of its Mode - 2 and 3 strategies over the last couple of years.





ALSO READ: Will continue to invest, strengthen operations in Nordics: HCL Technologies

While this strategic bet is likely to differentiate HCL from its larger peers like and as the company will be able to offer a range of product offerings to its customers apart from gaining access to IBM’s client base, successful product development strategy will be critical for getting right value out of this deal.