HCL technologies to acquire select software assets from IBM for $1.8 bn

Machines Corp said on Thursday it will sell some of its products to Indian softwareservices exporter for $1.80 billion.

The products in scope represent a total addressable market of more than $50 billion, said in a statement.

The company will divest seven of its products, including its BigFix, marketing Unica and Connections.

"The products that we are acquiring are in large growing market areas like security, marketing and commerce which are strategic segments for HCL," said C Vijayakumar, of HCL.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2019.

IBM's sales, which have slowed down in the past, also weighed on its latest quarterly revenue.

HCL's revenue from business, however, rose about 21 percent to 87.11 billion rupees, leading the company to beat its second-quarter profit.

is also in the process of buying U.S. software company Inc for $34 billion, including debt.

