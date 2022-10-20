HCL founder Shiv Nadar gets USISPF's Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

-
ALSO READ
Raghupati Singhania receives PHDCCI lifetime achievement award for 2022
HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY
HCL Tech Q1 results preview: Here is what top brokerages expect
HCL Tech Q1 results: Net profit rises 2.4% to Rs 3,283 cr, revenue up 16.9%
HCL Tech seeks double-digit growth, larger global footprint: Roshni Nadar
-
HCL founder Shiv Nadar has been honoured by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a bilateral non-profit, with its Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 for his contribution to the technology industry and philanthropy.
The billionaire’s Shiv Nadar Foundation has invested $1.1 billion in philanthropic initiatives, particularly in education. The USISPF said HCL has been an IT services leader for over 45 years and is at the forefront of the technological revolution since 1976.
“I am extremely grateful to Shiv Nadar & HCL Group for their deep commitment towards serving local communities and contributing to inclusive growth and social development in both US and India. Shiv is a true global statesman and his immense contributions in bringing the US and India closer together, and truly investing in the future of citizens of both countries is commendable,” said Mukesh Aghi, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of USISPF.
The USISPF was established in 2017 to strengthen US-India bilateral and strategic partnership. It also works on improving economic and commercial ties between the two countries through policy advocacy.
“Throughout his career, he has acknowledged that successful institution building is dependent on forging result-oriented partnerships and creating new knowledge. The impact of the Shiv Nadar Foundation institutions is reflected in the aspirations of meritorious students who started their journeys from humble, geographically, remote backgrounds, but are today pursuing their dreams in India as well as other countries,” said USISPF in a press note.
“During my journey of building HCL, I realized that we also need to create leaders and innovators for tomorrow. With this belief and my mother’s encouragement, I started my philanthropic efforts through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. The educational institutions under the Foundation are focused on nurturing transformative leaders who can go on to positively impact many more lives. I hope that this award will inspire many young people to become entrepreneurs and also give back to society,” said Nadar.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU