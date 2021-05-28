HCL group aims to vaccinate all India-based employees by next month end

said Thursday it plans to vaccinate 100 per cent of its India-based eligible employees and their families with the first dose by June 30.

This includes staff at all group firms, such as Technologies, Infosystems and HCL Healthcare, and Shiv Nadar Foundation and its institutions. The company said it has already vaccinated more than 25 per cent of its eligible workforce with at least one dose.

HCL is investing over Rs 100 crore to ensure free vaccination services for employees and their families, as well as the third party vendor personnel working with the organisation.

The group plans to have administered approximately 700.000 doses (including two doses per person) by the end of the drive.

HCL group together employ about 350,000 people in India.

The firm has enabled on-premises vaccination centers, and has been conducting vaccination drives since March 24, offering employees the opportunity to get inoculated at clinics managed by HCL Healthcare and at HCL’s campuses in Noida, Lucknow and Chennai.

It is also in the process of making more centers operational in a phased manner.

“At HCL we are taking all necessary initiatives to ensure the safe vaccination of employees and their family members as well as third party vendor personnel who have supported us in keeping our business running in these difficult times. With the ongoing pandemic, we believe that vaccination is possibly the strongest way to fight COVID-19,” said Apprao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.

HCL is in discussions with vaccine manufacturers and hospitals to provide Covid-19 vaccination support for its India-based employees.

To encourage vaccination adoption and raise awareness about the program, it is running comprehensive communication campaigns targeted at employees. Additionally, it is also working with partner NGOs to support communities where it operates with vaccine registration process, along with providing relevant information regarding Covid-19, as approved by government authorities.