HCL Tech names ex-KPMG exec Santhosh Jayaram as global sustainability head

HCL Technologies today named Santhosh Jayaram Global Head of Sustainability to refine and focus its existing agenda and strategy in the critical areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG),
It said Jayaram's appointment will be instrumental in strengthening and scaling its current and future sustainability initiatives.
Before joining HCL, Jayaram led the sustainability and climate change practices at KPMG and Det Norske Veritas. He will facilitate the integration of sustainability into existing business practices and within HCL’s stakeholder value creation.
With more than two decades of experience in various facets of sustainability, including
developing best practices and standards, Jayaram will now spearhead the execution and incorporation of this agenda into HCL’s corporate growth roadmap.
He will help lead HCL in its commitment to grow in a sustainable manner by focusing inward and outward, as innovative technological solutions will play a key part in driving sustainability initiatives.
The aim is to limit greenhouse gas emissions aligned to the 1.5C pathway by 2030 and to achieve net-zero by 2040. “I am delighted to be part of a fast-growing and dynamic organization like HCL,” Jayaram said. “HCL has already established an impressive sustainability program, and I look forward to building on that strong base,” he added.
As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, HCL views sustainability through three lenses: economic, social and environmental impact.
HCL Technologies was awarded the 2021 ESG Industry Top Rated Badge by Sustainalytics and was ranked 15th out of 167 companies in the sub-industry IT consulting category. HCL was also recognized as the leader in the Edelweiss ESG Scorecard & Ratings and received the highest overall score among India’s Top NSE 100 companies.
In his new role, Jayaram will work closely with HCL’s global leadership team in the Office of the CEO.
