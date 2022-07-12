HCL Tech Q1 net falls 8.6% sequentially to Rs 3,283 cr, declares dividend

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech Q1 results preview: Here is what top brokerages expect
TMS Ep144: Tata Neu, women's IPL, Q4 results, war crimes
Partner earnings rise 11% q-o-q, says Urban Company's earnings index for Q3
India Inc likely to see robust Q4 nos despite input cost pressure: Analysts
Will India Inc see robust Q4 despite input cost pressure?
-
IT services major HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported 8.6% sequential decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,283 crore for the quarter ending June 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,593 crore in the previous quarter.
The company's consolidated revenue grew 4% sequentially at Rs 23,464 crore in the June quarter. The company declared interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 2 face value.
“As technology becomes central to lives and businesses, HCL is accelerating the digital transformation journeys of its clients. We continue to pursue our growth strategy with a sense of purpose and responsibility toward our stakeholders and communities.”, said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies Ltd.
“We have started FY’23 on a strong note with an overall growth of 2.7% QoQ and 15.6% YoY in Constant Currency. Our services business continues to have robust growth momentum, growing at 2.3% QoQ and 19.0% YoY in constant currency, driven by our digital engineering and digital application services with cloud adoption being a horizontal theme across all services and verticals”, said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCL Technologies Ltd.
“Our new bookings grew 23.4% YoY supported by a good mix of large and mid sized deals and our pipeline remains near record high. Our operating margin came in at 17.0%. We have put in place the right measures that will improve our profitability going forward," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU