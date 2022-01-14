HCL Tech Q3 Results: Net profit falls 13.6% to Rs 3,442 cr

IT firm HCL Tech on Friday reported 13.6% decline in net profit at Rs 3,442 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It was Rs 3,969 crore in the year-ago period.

However, revenue rose 16% to Rs 22,331 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 19,302 crore a year ago.

The company also announced interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.3% higher at Rs 1,337.55.





“We have delivered all round stellar performance this quarter with a revenue growth of 7.6% in constant currency QoQ, the highest recorded in the last 46 quarters. Our Products & Platforms segment led the growth with 24.5% followed by Engineering and R&D Services with 8.3% and IT & Business Services with 4.7%, all in QoQ cc. Our future looks bright as we had a very strong net new booking of $ 2.1B, a 64% YoY increase. We also added more than 10,000 to our employee strength this quarter. I believe we continue to be in a vantage position to address sustained demand momentum as our investments on strategic priorities like digital, cloud & engineering capabilities and our talent development plans are showing strong returns,” said C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Ltd.