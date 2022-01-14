HCL Tech's Q3 net profit falls 13.6% to Rs 3,442 cr, revenue rises 15.7%

third quarter growth numbers beat street estimates, but supply side cost, increments and taxation pulled down the net profit performance. The third quarter performance was amplified due to growth in its products and platform.

The company reported net profit of Rs 3,442 crore down 13.6 per cent year-on-year. Net profit were up 5.4 per cent on a sequential basis. Revenue for the quarter grew 15.7 per cent yoy to Rs 22,331 crore, and rose 8.1 per cent sequentially.

On constant currency basis HCL Tech’s revenue was up 7.6 per cent sequentially, one of the best quarters in the last 12 years, said the company.

Total contract value for the quarter was $2.13 billion. TCV for the quarter were softer compared to second quarter, which was at $2.24 billion. But the TCV on a year-on-year basis was up 64 per cent.

The company signed 8 new large services deals and 8 significant deals in product business.

“We have delivered all round stellar performance this quarter with a revenue growth of 7.6 per cent in constant currency QoQ, the highest recorded in the last 46 quarters. This has been a spectacular quarter with a very strong revenue growth, sustained margin performance and a continued momentum in booking and pipeline reflecting in all round strength in the market,” said C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director,

Growth for the quarter was led by products and platform segment that grew 24.5 per cent sequentially and 8.2 per cent y-o-y, followed by engineering and R&D services that grew 8.3 per cent sequential and services that reported growth of 5.3 per cent q-o-q.

In vertical growth was led by technology and services that grew 14 per cent q-o-q, followed by retail and CPG (11.5 per cent) and telecommunications, media, publishing and entertainment (11.3 per cent).

In terms of geography, growth was driven by Europe which grew 9.1 per cent, followed by Americas at 7.3 per cent.

Keeping in line with peers, attrition at HCL Tech too inched up. For Q3 attrition was at 19.8 per cent up from 15.7 per cent in Q2. The company net addition for th quarter was 10,143. HCL has plans to hire 20,000-22,000 fresher graduates this fiscal year, 16,000 freshers already hired till Q3.

“One of the strategies we have adopted is to identify locations where talent is available. We are making significant investments in developing talent in countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Romania, Hungary, Costa Rica, Gautemala, Germany, France, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea and Brazil. In India too have identified cities like Lucknow, Nagpur, Vijaywada for expansion,” said Apparao VV, CHRO, HCL Tech.