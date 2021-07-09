HCL Technologies helps digitise BP's workplace in multi-year deal

said it has successfully completed the first phase in building a modern digital workplace, as part of a multi-year deal for multinational energy company BP.

This deal with HCL will help transform BP’s services, enabling it to drive efficiency and create a standardised end-user experience for its employees at more than 500 sites.

HCL has been providing global site support services and managed telephony for 60,000 IT end-users at BP. Its success in improving employee satisfaction through better omni-channel experiences as well as increased first call resolution led to a five-year extension of the engagement and enhancement of scope to include the Global Service Desk, Microsoft Platform Services and Platform Engineering Services.

“HCL’s commitment to building a relationship that goes deeper than the contract is very impressive and has given us the type of flexibility that has been critical to supporting the changing needs of our workforce during the pandemic," said Stewart Fry, Senior Vice President, Digital Enterprise & Operations, BP. “Over the last two years, HCL has helped us create a globally consistent support structure for our workforce."

Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Executive Vice President–UK & Ireland, Diversified Industries, added, “BP’s drive to optimise user-experiences is closely aligned to our own philosophy of putting employees first. We are proud to have developed a next-generation digital for one of the largest names in energy.”