HCL Technologies hires 1,000 technology professionals in the United Kingdom

Technology services firm said it has hired 1,000 technology professionals in the United Kingdom in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices.

These employees will serve the UK market as well as the rest of the world.

The company also said in a statement that its CEO C Vijayakumar met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson virtually in light of the current Covid-19 crisis. The meeting was part of PM Johnson’s virtual tour to create stronger business ties between the UK and India.

During the meeting, Vijayakumar reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the UK, highlighting HCL’s successful partnerships with many of the UK’s largest corporations to assist them on their growth and transformation journeys.

HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 employs over 3,500 people across various locations, supporting over 50 clients.

“We welcomed the opportunity to speak to the Honorable Prime Minister of UK, Mr Boris Johnson regarding HCL’s vision for the UK market and thanked him for his country’s continued support as India navigates the COVID-19 crisis,” said Vijayakumar. “By creating new local jobs in the region (UK), we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region.”

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said, “India and the UK are two countries on the forefront of IT innovation. Thanks to like HCL Technologies, we can continue to lead the way together – creating good, skilled jobs and helping both countries to build back better.”