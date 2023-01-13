HCLTech bags deal to modernise IT operations for US insurer State Farm

said on Friday that State Farm, a US insurer, has selected the Noida-based company to "reimagine" its infrastructure and IT service desk. didn’t disclose the size of the multi-year deal.

Some State Farm employees will transfer to to continue providing technology services to the American firm that provides auto, home, and commercial insurance. HCLTech will leverage its capabilities to accelerate the modernization of its hybrid cloud environment for State Farm.

"HCLTech was selected because of its reputation in supporting Fortune 500 companies,” said Ashley Pettit, senior vice president and chief information officer for State Farm. “Working successfully with them relies, in part, on the skills and knowledge of talented employees currently doing this work at State Farm.”



This collaboration will modernise State Farm’s back-end IT services and infrastructure through automation, advanced technology tools and mature processes. This will enable State Farm to focus on critical technology priorities while elevating IT support experiences for its customers, agents and employees.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incoming talent and combine the companies’ mutual expertise to help State Farm develop a stronger technology foundation,” said Srinivasan Seshadri, corporate vice president and global head of financial services, HCLTech.