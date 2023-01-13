JUST IN
Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people
HCLTech bags deal to modernise IT operations for US insurer State Farm

Some employees of the American company will transfer to HCLTech and continue providing services

Topics
HCLTech | Tech firms | HCL

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HCLTech said on Friday that State Farm, a US insurer, has selected the Noida-based company to "reimagine" its infrastructure and IT service desk. HCLTech didn’t disclose the size of the multi-year deal.

Some State Farm employees will transfer to HCLTech to continue providing technology services to the American firm that provides auto, home, and commercial insurance. HCLTech will leverage its capabilities to accelerate the modernization of its hybrid cloud environment for State Farm.

"HCLTech was selected because of its reputation in supporting Fortune 500 companies,” said Ashley Pettit, senior vice president and chief information officer for State Farm. “Working successfully with them relies, in part, on the skills and knowledge of talented employees currently doing this work at State Farm.”

This collaboration will modernise State Farm’s back-end IT services and infrastructure through automation, advanced technology tools and mature processes. This will enable State Farm to focus on critical technology priorities while elevating IT support experiences for its customers, agents and employees.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incoming talent and combine the companies’ mutual expertise to help State Farm develop a stronger technology foundation,” said Srinivasan Seshadri, corporate vice president and global head of financial services, HCLTech.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 12:54 IST

