HCLTech restructures the top management with a new COO and CHRO

India’s third largest IT company on Wednesday announced a restructuring of its by switching its leadership for key roles including the heads for (HR) and corporate functions.

VV Apparao, who has worked as the company’s Chief Officer (CHRO) since 2017, will now take over as the chief delivery officer for nearshore. The nearshore refers to the strategy wherein the company outsources its processes or services to countries within the same continent and with a similar time zone that of the market it serves.

employs over 10,000 people in all its nearshore locations and it plans to double it in the next three to five years. “Nearshore is a very important strategic priority for us and Apparao will lead this as the chief delivery officer,” said C Vijayakumar, the (CEO) at .

The company’s previous HR Head for Americas and global GTM HR Leader Ramachandran Sundararajan has been appointed as the new chief people officer.

“Ram has been a veteran at HCLTech. He has been an integral part of conceptualising and developing our recently launched employee value proposition,” Vijaykumar said.

The IT services company reported a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,489 crore, as it announced results for Q2 FY23 quarter. The company’s CEO announced the change in responsibilities of its top-level management at a press conference held after the announcement of results.

Rahul Singh, who has served as the president of HCL’s global financial services business for a decade, has been appointed as the chief operating officer (COO) – for corporate functions. Singh will be responsible for people, IT, marketing, risk and compliance, and administration functions at the company.

The restructuring is a part of HCLTech's recently announced repositioning and rebranding program. It has previously launched a new logo and brand identity. The company’s new ‘HCLTech’ brand and logo are aimed at its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale.