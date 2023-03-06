HCLTech to explore industrial-scale quantum applications for enterprises

IT major on Monday said it will explore quantum computing opportunities with enterprise organisations at "industrial-scale" globally, by leveraging the latest Azure Quantum toolsets and support.

Q-Labs, which incubates early-stage research programs, is now a part of the Azure Quantum Network, the ecosystem of quantum innovators and pioneers. The new initiative will "inspire and educate" HCL's clients to explore and scale customer-ready deployments of quantum applications, the company said.

It will be engaging with close to 1,000 employees around the world to leverage Azure Quantum resources such as Learn, katas and workshop content to innovate quantum technologies and inspire its customers.

The partnership is centered on Proof of Concept (POC) development with HCL's customers that will help them identify applications for quantum technologies through the various experience zones that Q-Labs will create.

“We believe that quantum technology has the power to transform the way we live, do business and solve society’s most significant challenges. We are excited to leverage the Azure Quantum toolsets and support to innovate, inspire and industrialise quantum technologies for our customers,” said Ajit Moodliar, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Microsoft Ecosystem Business Unit (MEBU) of HCLTech.

The new collaboration will also further quantum journeys for industrial entities by advancing their use cases based on extensive market research, HCLTech said.

"HCLTech’s addition to the Microsoft Azure Quantum Network follows the impressive engagement we have achieved through HCLTech Q-Labs and our excitement around the potential of HCLTech’s approach for introducing enterprises to quantum computing foundations and applications explorable right now through Proof of Concept pilots,” said Linda Lauw, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Quantum Planning and Partnerships.