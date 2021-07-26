HDFC AMC to broad-base its equity portfolio over next few quarters

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) aims to expand its in the next few quarters. While addressing the shareholders a few days ago, Navneet Munot MD and CEO of the fund house stated that despite strong growth in the past decade, mutual fund penetration remains extremely low in India.

According to Navneet Munot, the fund house constantly evaluates opportunities but refrains from creating products or solutions unless it strongly believes they will add value to the customers’ portfolios over the long term.

“In the next few quarters, we would like to expand our equity to cover sector-specific themes, international markets and passive strategies,” added Munot.

Despite being one of the top players in the industry, has witnessed a drop in market share in the past year.

In FY21, the fund house had launched HDFC Dividend Yield Fund and HDFC Banking ETF. Navneet Munot also feels that with equity markets near record highs and interest rates at the lower end of the spectrum, investors are searching for the right balance to optimize their portfolio returns.

“Our hybrid funds and asset allocation-oriented products enable investors to balance their asset allocation, optimize portfolio returns and ride out market gyrations,” said Munot.