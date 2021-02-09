HDFC Bank invites applications from entrepreneurs for SmartUp grants

-
ALSO READ
21% startups and MSMEs benefited from govt Schemes in 2020: Survey
Indian Bank ties up with IIT-Madras to lend up to Rs 50 crore to start-ups
Six Indian startups that beat the pandemic to become unicorns this year
The successful entrepreneur's playbook
The Year That Was: How startups survived 2020 with resilience, pivots, hope
-
The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it is inviting applications from start-ups and solo entrepreneurs for its SmartUp grants under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) brand -- Parivartan. The window for applying closes on February 16, 2021.
The initiative is aimed at finding and deploying long-term, sustainable solutions at scale, to address social issues and contribute to the economic and social development of the country, the bank said. The bank will be focusing on start-ups in the education (edtech) and skill development sector this year for the grant.
The bank has partnered with nine start-up incubators registered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology to mentor the start-ups selected for the grant. The nine incubators are from premier institutes and include: IIT – Delhi, IIT – BHU, AIC BIMTECH Noida, IIM Kashipur, GUSEC Gujarat, C-CAMP Bangalore, Banasthali University – Jaipur, Villgro Incubation – Chennai, and T – HUB Hyderabad, the bank said.
The candidates will be evaluated on certain criteria including market reach, penetration, and scalability of their product as well as degree of social impact in beneficiaries' lives their product brings. Furthermore, economic viability of the product at scale will also be one of the factors the start-ups and entrepreneurs will be evaluated on.
"Our partnership with incubators will mentor the winners to scale up their ideas. Enterprises working in the social sector are doing a commendable work in changing the lives of millions of Indians. SmartUp grants is one way of offering our support and encouragement in this journey. We want to be a pillar of support for social entrepreneurs who want to bring a positive change to the society.” said Smita Bhagat, country head – Government, E-commerce and Start-ups, HDFC Bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU