HDFC Bank, LIC and TCS most valuable Indian brands in 2018, says report

HDFC Bank has retained the top spot for the fifth consecutive year with a rise of 21 per cent in its brand value to $21.7 billion. At second and third place are two newcomers into the top 10: the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) valued at $19.8 billion and Tata Consultancy Services valued at $15.0 billion according to the BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands report by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown.

A total of seven new brands have made it to the top 15 list, bringing in new categories into the fold. Apart from LIC and TCS that have leveraged new technologies and innovative ...