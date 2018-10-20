HDFC Bank net up 20.6% to Rs 50 bn in Sep quarter; gross NPAs rise 1.33%

Private lender on Saturday reported a 20 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 50.05 billion during the quarter ended September.

The bank's performance was in line with estimates, especially with healthy growth in the net interest income. The private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 41.51 billion in the July-September quarter of 2017-18 (FY18).

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter grew by 20.6 per cent to Rs 117.63 billion from Rs 97.52 billion earlier.

Net interest margin stood at 4.3 per cent during the period against 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter and 4.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Asset quality for the September quarter was steady sequentially but fell against the year-ago quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) as a percentage of gross advances stood at 1.33 per cent as on September 2018, compared to 1.33 per cent as on June 2018 and 1.26 per cent as on September 2017. Net non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans were at 0.4 per cent of net advances as on 30 June 2018, down from 0.43 per cent a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at Rs 18.2 billion, up by 23 per cent as against Rs 14.76 for the year-ago quarter. This stood at Rs 16.29 billion in the previous quarter.

Total deposits for the quarter grew 20.9 per cent to Rs 8.3 trillion, while total advances increased by 24 per cent to Rs 7.50 trillion over the last year’s September quarter. “The focus on deposits has helped in maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 118 per cent, much above the regulatory requirement,” said the bank in a regulatory filing.

The HDFC Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 17.1 per cent as on September 2018 against 15.1 per cent as on September 2017.