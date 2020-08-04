HDFC Bank's chief in waiting: Spartan Sashi has large shoes to fill

Sashidhar Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in February 1996 as manager of finance at the young age of thirty-one, surprising his wife.

Jagdishan had an offer to join the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank in Singapore, and had no clear idea about HDFC Bank, whether it was a public or a private institution, or how much stake parent HDFC held in the bank. “It wasn’t money or the organisation or the pride of working for a domestic firm but the thought of leading a team that was the most exciting part,” he told senior journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay for his book on ...