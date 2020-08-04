JUST IN
HDFC Bank's chief in waiting: Spartan Sashi has large shoes to fill

Apart from navigating the bank through the Covid scare, Jagdishan may also have to deal with new developments in auto loan practice scam, and senior manager exits at the bank

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

Sashidhar Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in February 1996 as manager of finance at the young age of thirty-one, surprising his wife.

Jagdishan had an offer to join the investment banking division of Deutsche Bank in Singapore, and had no clear idea about HDFC Bank, whether it was a public or a private institution, or how much stake parent HDFC held in the bank. “It wasn’t money or the organisation or the pride of working for a domestic firm but the thought of leading a team that was the most exciting part,” he told senior journalist Tamal Bandyopadhyay for his book on ...

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 15:06 IST

