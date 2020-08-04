Aditya Puri: The Marathon Man and his stellar run on the banking track

Roger Bannister ran the first sub-four minute mile (3:59.4) in 1954; it’s routine now. How tdough is it to run a bank? When private bank licenses were issued in the early to mid-1990s, few had a clue as to how the plot will pan out.

Of the four spawned by institutional players – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are now the pack-leaders; IDBI Bank remains an “outlier” with a chequered life since its inception. Outside of the banks which answer to such a profile, only IndusInd Bank has survived (and done well). The rest have disappeared into the sands of ...