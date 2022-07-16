HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit rises 19% to Rs 9,195.99 cr, NII grows 14.5%

-
HDFC Bank's net profit rose 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 9,195.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as provisions for bad loans dropped and loan growth picked up. The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 7,729.64 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.
While the bank's Net Interest Income (NII) rose 14.5% to Rs 19,481.4 crore from Rs 17,009 crore reported in the corresponding period last year, total advances stood at Rs 13,95,068 crore, up 21.6% yoy.
The lender's income from fees and commissions rose 38 per cent to Rs 5,360.4 crore from Rs 3,885.4 crore reported in the year ago period.
Its total income came in at Rs 41,560 crore on a standalone basis, as compared to Rs 36,771 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenditure increased to Rs 26,192 crore from Rs 21,634 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing.
Overall provisions for the reporting quarter reduced to Rs 3,187.73 crore as against Rs 4,830.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said.
Mumbai-based HDFC Bank, India's first lender to report first-quarter results, has seen loan growth and asset quality improve as business returned to normal after a pandemic slump. (with inputs from PTI)
