JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Govt nod must for all FDI from neighbouring nations, including China: DPIIT
Business Standard

HDFC Bank's Q4 net profit rises 17.7% to Rs 6,927.7 cr

The bank registered a loan growth of 21.3% YoY in the final quarter of FY20, while its Q4 provisions stood at Rs 3,784.5 cr vs Rs 1,889.2 cr (YoY).

BS Web Team  |  Mumbai 

After Aditya Puri, who?
HDFC Bank announces its Q4 results.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 17.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 6,927.7 cr for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q4FY20).

The bank registered a loan growth of 21.3% YoY in the final quarter of FY20, while its Q4 provisions stood at Rs 3,784.5 cr vs Rs 1,889.2 cr (YoY).

The bank's gross non-performing asets (NPAs) came in at Rs 12,650 crore, while net NPAs stood at Rs 3,542.4 crore.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities had pegged the lender’s profit at Rs 7,616.2 crore, a 29.4 per cent growth from Rs 5,885.1 crore reported in the March quarter of the previous fiscal (Q4FY19). Sequentially, the PAT was seen growing 3 per cent from Rs 7,416.5 crore.

Similarly, analysts at ICICI Securities had expected the bank’s profit to rise 28.6 per cent YoY to Rs 7,568.2 crore on the back of robust traction in deposits, and healthy fee-based income.
First Published: Sat, April 18 2020. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU