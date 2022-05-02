HDFC Ltd Q4 profit up 16% to Rs 3,700 cr; company approves Rs 30 dividend

on Monday reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,700 crore for the March quarter, up 16 per cent from Rs 3,180 crore a year ago period.

The board has recommended a dividend for the year ended March 31, 2022 of Rs 30 per equity share.

The net interest income (NII) for the March quarter came at Rs 4,601 crore compared to Rs 4,027 crore in the previous year -- a growth of 14 per cent.

"The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as in high end properties.

The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augurs well for the housing sector," HDFC said in a filing.

As of March 31, 2022, the assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6.53 trillion, compared with Rs 5.69 trillion in the previous year. On the basis of AUM, the growth in the individual loan book was 17 per cent. The total growth was 15 per cent.

“In the fourth quarter of the financial year under review, the non-individual loan book recorded a growth, with a good pipeline of loans from lease rental discounting and construction finance,” said HDFC.