JUST IN
Gautam Adani weighs $5 billion fundraise as banks urge deleveraging
Binance to hire 8,000 people by 2023 end, says CEO Changpeng Zhao
Reliance Jio announces availability of True 5G services in Pune: Report
JSW group's renewable energy unit to raise Rs 3,900 crore term loan
Warren Tea to exit plantations, plans expansion of IT and hotel businesses
IndiGo CarGo operates 1st international flight between Kolkata, Yangon
Unicorn Meesho joins ONDC to connect hyperlocal sellers and customers
Flex spaces in demand as 35-40% of firms prefer hybrid working: Awfis study
Monster.com makeover: Renamed foundit.in, it's now a talent management firm
Momo brand Prasuma to expand cloud kitchen venture by 200 units by 2025
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Gautam Adani weighs $5 billion fundraise as banks urge deleveraging
Business Standard

HDFC twins may merge by April next year, says Chairman Deepak Parekh

Parekh said the voting process of shareholders on the proposed merger has received "fair amount of votes" from shareholders already

Topics
HDFC | HDFC Bank | Deepak Parekh

Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

India's economic fundamentals strong, recovery underway, says Deepak Parekh
HDFC's Chairman Deepak Parekh says Satyam scam was a failure of chartered accountants

The merger with HDFC Bank may be completed by April next year, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said on Wednesday.

“The bank will go back to NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) for approval after getting the shareholders’ approval. The proposed merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank is expected to fructify by April 2023,” he said at an event in New Delhi.

Parekh said the voting process of shareholders on the proposed merger had received “fair amount of votes” from shareholders already. The merger would require 75 per cent shareholders’ approval.

Last month, NCLT had given its nod for holding a shareholders’ meeting for obtaining approval for the proposed merger of HDFC, India’s largest mortgage firm with its offspring HDFC Bank.

HDFC has also received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for transfer of HDFC Property Ventures (HPVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, to HDFC Bank.

The shareholder meeting would be convened on November 25, 2022, for the purpose of considering and approving the Scheme of Amalgamation, HDFC had earlier said in a regulatory filing last month.

In April this year, HDFC Bank had agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at $40 billion making it the biggest transaction in India’s corporate history.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares held. Post-merger, HDFC Bank will be twice the size of ICICI Bank, which is the third-largest lender now.

Parekh, at the event, said the Satyam scam was in reality a failure of chartered accountants (CAs) who failed to flag discrepancies in account books.

He said all independent directors of Satyam Computer Services functioned as rubber stamps of the company’s founder B Ramalinga Raju.

Satyam Computer Services was hit by an accounting scam perpetrated by its founder Raju that came to light in January 2009 and the once-storied company was later acquired by Tech Mahindra in the same year in April. The Rs 7,800-crore fraud came to light in January 2009 after Raju admitted to cooking up account books and inflated profits for several years.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 21:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.