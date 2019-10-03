HDIL directors Sarang Wadhawan, Rakesh Wadhawan arrested in PMC Bank case

JUST IN
Indian firms raise Rs 6,000 cr through 10 IPOs in July-Sep quarter: Report
Two directors of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) were arrested on Thursday as the investigation of the bankrupt realty company's dealing with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) picked up pace.

Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing, TV news channels reported.

PMC allegedly used thousands of fictitious accounts to hide loans it made to HDIL, leading to a loss of at least Rs 4,355 crore.

Investigators also froze the bank accounts of suspended PMC Bank chief, Joy Thomas.
