Health Safe Today launches gamified app to secure medical records digitally

Health Safe Today, a improving access to and quality of services in India, has launched "Keypr," an app that helps you keep all your medical records in a secure digital format, ready for sharing with doctors, family members and other health service providers, after raising an undisclosed amount from technology industry leaders.

Keypr employs advanced behaviour science principles and human-computer interaction frameworks to create a seamless experience for patients and health service providers. This highly gamified platform uses a multitude of reward systems to augment the users’ experience and streamline the overall impact of digital health services.

Users of Keypr can access medical specialists for themselves or their loved ones via telemedicine services or avail in-person consults and also participate in community forums so as to receive much needed support from other patients and their caregivers.

Automated transcription tools provide a stress-free experience to users to manage their handwritten prescriptions which up till now have been the bane of this mismanaged system with documents either getting lost or misplaced along a patient’s journey. The platform aims to empower users by giving access to their health records and helping them take control of their medical decisions.

“ in India is at an inflection point, the pandemic has changed people’s perception of the value of their health. Their concerns around preventive health, mental health and other aspects of health are valid and need addressal. The convergence of digital technologies with medicine is making more personalised and precise. I see this as a great time for HealthSafe making their advent in the digitized patient health record space especially from the point of view that they will bring remarkable ease to the patient and the doctor for improved communication and decision making and also bolster accountability from the system,” said Malhotra.

Founded by neuroscientist and public health researcher, Dr. Suhela Kapoor, Health Safe Today's motto is “Your Health Data. Own it, Secure it, Use it.”

The Keypr app will be officially launched on 19 December, with a cycling marathon combined with a treasure hunt. This is being done in partnership with big names from the sporting community such as Decathlon and the All India Cycle Manufacturers' Association, and also the plant based artisanal cafe, Greenr.

“The attempt is to create a newage interconnected healthcare paradigm which seamlessly connects all the current and past touchpoints of a patient’s healthcare journey while communicating flawlessly with the health-service providers for improved treatment planning, personalized preventive health suggestions and the best health outcomes,” said Kapoor.

HealthSafe Today has also partnered with ImpactGuru.com to work towards their ambition of financing the critical illnesses of over 10 lakh patients in the next decade. Since its inception, ImpactGuru.com has raised over Rs 1,500 crores directly and indirectly from over 2 million donors from over 165 countries in the world and impacted over 5 lakh lives.