Healthy sales in branded portfolio lift Abbott India's margins in Q1

Abbott India has been outperforming its larger Indian and multinational pharma peers, gaining 27 per cent since its May lows. It has been reporting higher revenue growth led by its branded portfolio, and sales traction in key therapies.

Higher margins in the branded segment and improving operating leverage driven by volume uptick helped the firm report a 426-bp improvement in margins during Q1. While the domestic pharma market is growing at 9-10 per cent, Abbott reported 18.2 per cent revenue growth in Q1. The top 10 brands, including hormonal treatment drug Duphaston, Thyroid ...