Here's how Google plans on reaching the next billion users

At Tech in Asia Singapore 2016, Caesar Sengupta explained Google's future prospects

Apoorva Dutt | Tech In Asia 

Google

Google wants to make information universally accessible, giving everybody – from a child in rural India to a tech geek in San Francisco – equal access to the internet’s wealth.

At Tech in Asia Singapore 2016, Google’s vice-president of product management, Caesar Sengupta, broke down how the company has been working towards its goal of “reaching the next billion users.”
First Published: Sat, June 02 2018.

