Hero pedals down the Viking trail, but there's a tough road ahead

Three years after bicycle maker Hero Cycles acquired the then moribund Viking Cycles, it is taking baby steps to revive the brand’s legacy in its old markets in Europe and; to build a small footprint in its new home in India. However, given that the 1908-born brand has been off the roads since the 1980s, experts see a tough climb ahead.

Especially since the marketplace has changed as have the expectations that customers have from a commuter bicycle. Viking can always draw on its legacy status but a lot depends on how it tells the story of its revival and also how it positions ...