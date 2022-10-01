HFCL Ltd launches next-gen 8T8 Macro RU product to support 5G in India

Limited, a leading telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, has launched its 5H 8T8R Macro Radio Unit (RU), its first product from the 5G family.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the at India Mobile Congress 2022. During the event, several telecom demonstrated using 5G services.

specialises in creating digital networks for telecom companies, enterprises, and the government.

According to a statement, HFCL's 5G 8T8R Macro RU is a next-generation radio unit with a compact form factor, improved energy efficiency, and supports digital beamforming and zero-touch provisioning. Its 5G 8T8R Macro RU is 3GPP Release 15 and 16 compliant and supports the n78 frequency band (3.3 – 3.67 GHz) with 8T8R MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) configuration. It is also lightweight and compact in form factor.

The 5G 8T8 RMacro RU supports natural convection air cooling and is said to aid operators in providing 5G coverage while simultaneously addressing capacity requirements in urban, suburban, and rural areas. It is modular in design and can be easily customised to support any Sub-6 GHz frequency band to address the global markets. The 5G 8T8 Macro RU supports multiple mounting options and can be deployed on poles, rooftops, and walls. Security by design is built into the 5G 8T8R Macro RU and supports secured boot, digitally signed applications, and is hardened against distributed denial-of-service attacks.

" is proud to bring the world-class 5G 8T8R Macro RU product designed and developed completely by our indigenous R&D team to address India and global markets. It also supports the need for rural mobile broadband in the country. Reliable and ubiquitous 5G networks have a critical role in making India a digital economy," said Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL.