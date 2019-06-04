High real interest rates make India uncompetitive, says Ajay Piramal

The ailing non-banking financial sector needs immediate support from the central bank, says Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Enterprises. The government must also address woes of the real estate sector on a priority basis for growth and job creation, he tells Abhijit Lele and Sohini Das.

Edited excerpts: What should be done to revive non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)? It is a crisis of confidence, which started with the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) default. Out of its Rs 1.2-trillion exposure, its NBFC had lent only Rs 20,000 crore, and the balance ...